Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CATC. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of CATC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 16,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,282. The firm has a market cap of $439.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

