Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.18 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERF. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 812,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,165. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of $594.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.77%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at C$405,712.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,900.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

