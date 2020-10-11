Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enerplus Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the year.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 1,102,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $454.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.