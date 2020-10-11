Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPST. Maxim Group lowered Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CPST traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 116,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,762. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

