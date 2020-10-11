CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 724,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,097.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,930,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,001 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,335. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CarGurus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

