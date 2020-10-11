Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CBIO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

