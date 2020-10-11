CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAK Energy Technology stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.15. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.98.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

