CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CBAK Energy Technology stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.15. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.98.
About CBAK Energy Technology
