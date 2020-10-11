Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

