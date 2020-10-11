Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,865. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

