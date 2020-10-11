Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 2,238,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,643. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 549.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

