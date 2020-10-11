Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$13.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

