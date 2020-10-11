Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.31.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

