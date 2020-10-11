Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Research Coverage Started at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centogene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of CNTG opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.43.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centogene by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.