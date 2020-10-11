China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Auto Logistics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. China Auto Logistics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

