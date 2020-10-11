Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chromadex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chromadex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Chromadex in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

