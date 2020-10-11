Citigroup Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.75 ($70.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI traded down €1.04 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.94 ($65.81). 766,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.12. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.