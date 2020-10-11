CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences’ (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) quiet period will end on Monday, October 12th. CM Life Sciences had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CM Life Sciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CM Life Sciences stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. CM Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

About CM Life Sciences

There is no company description available for CM Life Sciences Inc

