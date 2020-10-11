Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 386,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $16,672,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 223,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

