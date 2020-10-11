Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Commscope by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after buying an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $34,578,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,316.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 2,497.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Commscope by 2,024.4% in the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 892,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 850,254 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.