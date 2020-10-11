COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

CODYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 88,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,181. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

