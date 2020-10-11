Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of CNST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

