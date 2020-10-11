Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CTRA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Contura Energy has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.28). Contura Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Contura Energy will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

