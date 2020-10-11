Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

CRBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

