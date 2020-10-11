Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Consumer Edge cut Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

COTY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 19,245,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 14,267.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 379,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,287.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

