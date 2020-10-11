Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €68.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.73 ($52.63).

ETR:1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

