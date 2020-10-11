Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €56.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.