Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

