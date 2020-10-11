Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOW. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.60 ($50.12) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.82 ($44.49).

Get Software alerts:

ETR SOW traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching €39.70 ($46.71). 215,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a fifty-two week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.