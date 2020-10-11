Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

CCRN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 185,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

