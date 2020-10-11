Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Crown stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,989. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

