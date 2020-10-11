CSFB Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

CSFB reissued their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MLLCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS MLLCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

