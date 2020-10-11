Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

CFR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.59. 222,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,950. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $478,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

