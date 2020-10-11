DA Davidson Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $17.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

