DA Davidson Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $17.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.
NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
