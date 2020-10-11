Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.