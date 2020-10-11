Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.79. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

