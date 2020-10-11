Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.79. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €12.86 ($15.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

