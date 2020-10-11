Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

