Deutsche Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.97 ($35.25).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.59 and its 200 day moving average is €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

