Deutsche Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.97 ($35.25).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.59 and its 200 day moving average is €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

