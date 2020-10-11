Deutsche Bank Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.42 ($119.31).

ETR:DHER traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €98.80 ($116.24). The stock had a trading volume of 382,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.44.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

