Deutsche Bank Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of ETR:DLG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching €40.56 ($47.72). 286,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.51 and its 200-day moving average is €35.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

