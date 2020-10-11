Deutsche Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €83.58 ($98.33). The stock had a trading volume of 85,211 shares. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.60.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

