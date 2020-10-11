Deutsche Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAF. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €83.58 ($98.33). The stock had a trading volume of 85,211 shares. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.60.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

