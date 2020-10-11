Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VWDRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.94.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

