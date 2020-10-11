Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 94,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

