Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 94,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,323. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

