Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €49.52 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,172,867 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.79. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.