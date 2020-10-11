Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of DLGNF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

