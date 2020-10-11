Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns Hold Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLGNF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of DLGNF stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

