Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Earns Hold Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLGNF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.
Shares of DLGNF stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.54.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.