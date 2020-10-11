DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

DiaSorin stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.00. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

