Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $1,301,578.00 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DOCU stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,640. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

