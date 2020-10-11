DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
