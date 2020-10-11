DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

DITHF remained flat at $$3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.