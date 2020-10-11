easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Davy Research raised easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

EJTTF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

